Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

