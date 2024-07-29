150,000 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,866,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 2.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.47. 1,848,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

