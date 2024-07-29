1,744 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

View Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $162.69. 721,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.