17,970 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 301,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

