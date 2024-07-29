236,861 Shares in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelis Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FIHL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.