5,040 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

