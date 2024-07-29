8,262 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $230.70. The company had a trading volume of 410,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

