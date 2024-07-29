92,146 Shares in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 156,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 418,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 96,875 shares in the last quarter.

DIVI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. 113,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,911. The stock has a market cap of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

