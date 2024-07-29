Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.