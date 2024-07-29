ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74.60

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $30,230.29 and approximately $74.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,120.73 or 0.99992748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00071240 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000029 USD and is down -26.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $139.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

