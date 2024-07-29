ABCMETA (META) Price Down 24.9% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $29,760.45 and $153.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,783.12 or 0.99967452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00071049 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

