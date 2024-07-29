Achain (ACT) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $4,122.87 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000599 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001501 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

