Achain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $563.70 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000872 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

