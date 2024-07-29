ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

