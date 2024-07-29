Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,608.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.