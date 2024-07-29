Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 700,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 501,419 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adeia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,167,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,467,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

