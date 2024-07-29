Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.62.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
