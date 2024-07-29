Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.94.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.73. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

