Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.29 and last traded at $184.77. Approximately 136,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 262,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

