AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.24.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
