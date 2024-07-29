AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 187.09% and a negative net margin of 325.08%.

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.