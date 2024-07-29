Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. 504,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,476. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

