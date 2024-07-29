Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

