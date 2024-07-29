Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.08. 6,610,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,899,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

