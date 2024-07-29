Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 47.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Shares of ALGN traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,554. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $384.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.03 and its 200-day moving average is $280.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

