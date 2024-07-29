Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 229,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $960,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

