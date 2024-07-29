Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.01 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

