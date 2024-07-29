Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0716 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $803,693.16 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001506 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

