Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alphatec by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

