Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Trading Down 2.7 %
ATGN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,541. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
