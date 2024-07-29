Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

ATGN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,541. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Altigen Communications

Further Reading

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

