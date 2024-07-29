Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $50.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

