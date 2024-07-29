American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.34. American Superconductor shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 58,969 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $21,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 914,872 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 594,909 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 433,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

