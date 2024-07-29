Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $64.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameris Bancorp traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 9660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 283,138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 224,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

