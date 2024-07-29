Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology comprises about 1.0% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,950. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

