Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

