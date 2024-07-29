Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

ASYS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,488. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.