Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $272.72

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.17.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 4.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $226.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.10. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.