Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 951.33

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.30).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.70) to GBX 800 ($10.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.81) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 723 ($9.35) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 738.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

