Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $203.03

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.30.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $219.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

