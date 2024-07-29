Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $203.03

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.30.
TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $219.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Read More
