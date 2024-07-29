Analyzing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80 Easterly Government Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -179.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 530.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.42 $58.13 million ($0.78) -13.74 Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 5.00 $18.80 million $0.20 69.75

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -28.20% 5.88% 1.38% Easterly Government Properties 6.77% 1.38% 0.68%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Easterly Government Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

