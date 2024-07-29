Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of ANGH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 9,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

