Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Anghami Price Performance
Shares of ANGH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 9,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.49.
Anghami Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anghami
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.