ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.14. 59,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,579. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

