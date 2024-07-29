APA (APA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

7/22/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – APA is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – APA had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – APA had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 787,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

