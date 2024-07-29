Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00040575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.