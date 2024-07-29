Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

APO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 929,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

