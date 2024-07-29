Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 1,317,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,283. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $319.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

