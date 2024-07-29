Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

APLT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 429,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $95,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,186.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,919,000. StemPoint Capital LP grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,864 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,865,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 865,689 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

