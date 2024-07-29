AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 47.5% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:APCX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,504. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,538.08% and a negative return on equity of 507.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.