Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland has set its FY24 guidance at $5.25-$6.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

ADM opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.