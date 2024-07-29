Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0743

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $74.24 million and $19.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00040898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

