Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANET opened at $319.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

